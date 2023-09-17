Latest update September 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

It wasn’t me

Sep 17, 2023 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Shaggy did sing a song about a man who was caught red-handed cheating. But yet he brazen facedly denied that it was him that was caught in the act.

We gat a man in Guyana who is more popular than coconut water, cricket, and curry chicken. De man is de undisputed champion of the blame game in Guyana. He’s got a knack for pointing fingers, away from himself. But he nah know that when yuh point a finger at another man, three does be pointing back at you.

De Blame Man has many talents, but it’s his extraordinary ability to deflect responsibility that truly sets him apart. No matter the situation, you can bet your last dollar bill that he will find a way to pin the blame on anyone but himself. Did he forget to pay his bills? Well, it’s obviously the fault of the postman, who delivers the bills a bit too early or too late. De man takes no responsibility for anything that goes wrong.

But when credit is up for grabs, he transforms into a credit-hogging prodigy. If a cricket team he supports wins, he’ll proudly proclaim, “I always said they’d win, my advice turned the match around!” Never mind that he’d been betting against them until the very last over.

When de man care breaks down, it’s the mechanic’s fault. And heaven forbid if it rains on the day he does his laundry – that’s the meteorologist’s fault.

When de man mango tree in his backyard, finally toppled over, he promptly blamed the tree itself for growing too tall and not having the good sense to resist gravity. “That tree never listened to me, I knew it would betray me one day.”

De man gat a simple philosophy. He believes dat if you can’t find someone else to blame, you’re simply not trying hard enough. And when it comes to taking credit, he’ll be there, basking in the glory. But don’t ask him for directions – he might blame you for getting lost!

 Talk Half! Leff Half!

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

