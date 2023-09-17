Hope, Tahir help Warriors topple TKR by 6 wickets

Latest update September 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Shai Hope stroked his 4th half-century this season as the Guyana Amazon Warriors toppled arch rivals Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) by 6 wickets, following last night’s sold-out house who witnessed a preview of this week’s upcoming battle.
The visitors posted 176-8 from their 20 overs in a match where they opted to rest 6 of their big guns, Keacy Carty stepped up with a classy 83 required only 43 balls and was littered with 7 fours and 4 sixes.
Opener Mark Deyal set the tone with 8 fours in his cracking 37 off 20 while ex-Warrior Chadwick Walton rounded off the top-scorers list with a gritty 25.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Captain, leg-spinner Imran Tahir was single-handedly swung the momentum back in his team’s favor, snaring 3-12 as three of his men claimed a wicket each.
Warriors replied strongly, almost strolling to 177-4 in 18.2 overs, as they prepare for the playoffs thanked to the form of opener Saim Ayub who punched 37 off 25 (5×4, 2×4) and Odean Smith (44) promoted up the order after a disastrous bowling outing, added 56.
But it was the touch and class of Hope who continued his fine batting form, scoring a brisk 54 not out off 37 with 3 sixes and a pair of fours, an innings which steered the Warriors home.
Taking first strike, TKR did well to fight their way back to a good total thanks to Carty, who ensured his team’s innings revolved around him.
Deyal’s flying start at the coupled with and Walton and Carty’s 3rd wicket 50-run partnership, gave their team a huge turnaround after a brilliant run-out courtesy of Junior Sinclair, which accounted for the dismissal of the dangerous Martin Guptill (1).
Carty punished the bad balls as he raced to a half-century off 35 balls, as TKR reached their 100 in the 13th over, despite playing a recovery game.
Carty looked set for a hundred, especially after taking a liking to Smith who again was the Warriors momentum-breaker, bowling 3 overs for 50 runs.
But superb spell from the Captain Tahir which saw a cluster of wickets falling, including the big wicket of Carty; significantly pulled things back to help Warriors finish the innings in rousing fashion.
