Latest update September 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ExxonM begins work on 7th oil project and 6th not yet approved

Sep 17, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is still processing an application made by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) for the sixth project in the Stabroek Block; however, the oil company has already commenced work for its seventh planned project.

Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

This information is contained in the Ministry of Finance Mid-Year Report. In providing an update on production activities in the document, the government explained, “In June 2023, appraisal work commenced and is ongoing to define the seventh project in the Stabroek Block.”

Even as the company engages in activities to prepare for a seventh development, it is yet to receive the necessary regulatory approvals for its sixth deepwater project, Whiptail.

The Government of Guyana (GoG) has not been shy about its intent to ramp up production activities over the coming years though countries have been urged to scale back on oil and gas activities to combat global warming.

According to the Mid-Year report, actions taken during the first six months of 2023 are likely to further drive up production in the next few years. “These include the Yellowtail One Guyana FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel) hull arriving in drydock in Singapore ahead of schedule in March 2023.” This triggered other activities such as works on the vessel and the installation of mooring structures and a riser balcony. These activities are ongoing and projected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, on the fifth project, Uaru, the government approved the Field Development Plan (FDP) and issued the Petroleum Production Licence in April 2023.

When it comes to the sixth project, it was explained that the government participated in two pre-FDP engagements on Whiptail, in April 2023 and June 2023, respectively. According to the report, “The project’s FDP submission to government for review is anticipated for October 2023.”

Guyana currently has two FPSOs producing oil at the Liza One and Two fields, operated by Exxon. The total production, approximately 400,000 barrels per day, often exceeds the safe operating limits outlined in the Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs).

In the meantime, a third offshore project- Payara- is expected to start up before the end of 2023, while the fourth project, Yellowtail, is likely to come on stream the following year. The fifth project is aiming for startup by 2026.

The government said it aims to produce a million barrels of oil per day by 2027.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 15, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Bharat Jagdeo & Vickram Bharrat Fishy story!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Hope, Tahir help Warriors topple TKR by 6 wickets

Hope, Tahir help Warriors topple TKR by 6 wickets

Sep 17, 2023

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Shai Hope stroked his 4th half-century this season as the Guyana Amazon Warriors toppled arch rivals Trinbago Knight Riders...
Read More
Tallawahs keep play-off hopes alive

Tallawahs keep play-off hopes alive

Sep 17, 2023

Several youngsters are the latest to benefit

Several youngsters are the latest to benefit

Sep 17, 2023

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Sep 16, 2023

Assuria assures support for Kares Crossfit Caribbean Championship

Assuria assures support for Kares Crossfit...

Sep 16, 2023

Entries close September 19th for the Cricket Carnival President Cup Horserace Meet

Entries close September 19th for the Cricket...

Sep 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • President Ali is wrong!

    Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]