ELEVATING INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE THROUGH STANDARDS EDUCATION

GNBS IN FOCUS

Waterfalls Magazine – In the backdrop of Guyana’s burgeoning economy, the importance of adhering to industry standards cannot be stressed enough. Such adherence is pivotal for businesses striving for success, competitiveness, and establishing trust between them and their consumers.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) stands prepared to educate businesses throughout the country for conformance to local, regional, and international standards via our expansive training and technical assistance programmes.

Standards are more than just markers; they are the pillars on which modern commerce is built. They guarantee that products and services meet available quality and safety guidelines.

As the nation’s guardian of standards, GNBS has been instrumental in aiding businesses in the implementation of standards like the ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System Standard. Numerous training sessions are scheduled and conducted to assist businesses to effectively implement and maintain the requirements of these international standards.

This September, in association with Delphi Consultants Inc. Ltd, the Bureau organized two intensive courses for business personnel; one on ‘Understanding the Requirements of the GYS 170:2021 Standard for Laboratories and the other focused on the ‘Requirements of ISO 45001:2018 Standard which addresses Safety Management.

Although these specific courses were attended by participants from various companies, GNBS can offer tailored training to a specific organization. These exclusive trainings can be provided for either the whole organization or for selected groups within. This applies to any of the GNBS featured courses and interested businesses can reach out to the Business Development Department for these customized trainings.

Importantly, at the GNBS, we understand that standards implementation is no longer an option for many of our local businesses. Implementing standards has become a vital step for those aiming for quality, consistency, business efficient, customer confidence and overall competitiveness. Therefore, do not hesitate. Allow the Bureau’s cadre of competent staff to increase your business potential with the education and guidance offered through our standards-related services.

For more information, contact the GNBS on Tel: 219-0064-66 or visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org