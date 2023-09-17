Designer Jason Shurland creates Blossom Bliss for Cricket Carnival

Waterfalls Magazine – Creating for Guyana Carnival, designer Jason Shurland’s mind went on a journey of what could he create that represents Guyana but also appeals to young people.

As such, the designer created the costume line dubbed Blossom Bliss.

He said the costumes are basically a true representation of Guyana being a tropical paradise.

“Vibrant tones of different flowers, butterflies, and feathers helped to bring my vision to life while on the other hand, I love to create whole-piece monokinis which give me the option to play are a little more in structuring. This also gives the young ladies a bit more coverage while keeping it sexy with the use of illusion mesh fabric,” Shurland said.

Shurland’s Blossom Bliss design will be featured the Heritage Band alongside West Siders entertainment come carnival day.

He noted that the band is comprised of 100 revelers who will be decked in the brightly colours decorative pieces.