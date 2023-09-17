Boy, 9, allegedly set alight by parents

…needs to be medevaced overseas urgently – SHEA

Kaieteur News – A 9-year-old boy suffered third degree burns about his body earlier this month after he was set alight allegedly by his mother and stepfather.

According to the humanitarian organisation, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), the child whose name was given as Neil J., sustained “deep third degree burns across 30% of his tiny body in an alleged case of child abuse.”

Reports are that the child’s mother and stepfather were detained by police in connection with the incident.

According to SHEA, on September 9, the child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and he was immediately admitted to the Burn Care unit where he was intubated and stabilized by staff there.

SHEA stated on its Facebook page that not only did Neil sustain acute burns but his entire body is covered with various bruises and injuries which are in various stages on healing. “His head was sliced, and his ear slit,” the organisation said.

While doctors are providing outstanding care to the lad, SHEA said that the boy must be airlifted to the United States for emergency surgery and management.

The organisation said it is urgently working to coordinate his transfer to the US, adding that he must be transported by air ambulance. A GoFundme account has been set up to assist the child-gofundme.com/f/help-save-neil. Persons who wish to assist the lad can also make donations via MMG to the number 650-8658 or via VENMO @SheaCharityGY and Zelle –[email protected].