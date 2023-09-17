Boy, 9, allegedly set alight by parents

Latest update September 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2023 News
…needs to be medevaced overseas urgently – SHEA
Kaieteur News – A 9-year-old boy suffered third degree burns about his body earlier this month after he was set alight allegedly by his mother and stepfather.
According to the humanitarian organisation, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), the child whose name was given as Neil J., sustained “deep third degree burns across 30% of his tiny body in an alleged case of child abuse.”
Reports are that the child’s mother and stepfather were detained by police in connection with the incident.
According to SHEA, on September 9, the child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and he was immediately admitted to the Burn Care unit where he was intubated and stabilized by staff there.
SHEA stated on its Facebook page that not only did Neil sustain acute burns but his entire body is covered with various bruises and injuries which are in various stages on healing. “His head was sliced, and his ear slit,” the organisation said.
While doctors are providing outstanding care to the lad, SHEA said that the boy must be airlifted to the United States for emergency surgery and management.
The organisation said it is urgently working to coordinate his transfer to the US, adding that he must be transported by air ambulance. A GoFundme account has been set up to assist the child-gofundme.com/f/help-save-neil. Persons who wish to assist the lad can also make donations via MMG to the number 650-8658 or via VENMO @SheaCharityGY and Zelle –[email protected].
Bharat Jagdeo & Vickram Bharrat Fishy story!
Sep 17, 2023Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023… Kaieteur Sports – Shai Hope stroked his 4th half-century this season as the Guyana Amazon Warriors toppled arch rivals Trinbago Knight Riders...
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 17, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has reportedly told the Organization of American States that, “Accepting established... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]