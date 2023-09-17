Body of labourer found floating at Dredge Creek

Kaieteur News – The body of a 42-year-old labourer was found floating on Friday in a canal at Dredge Creek, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Police identified the dead man as Wayne Hendricks.

Hendricks’s sister told investigators that he lived alone and was seen alive around 16:00hrs on September 12, 2023.

At around 10:00hrs on Friday, she saw a partially decomposed body floating in the canal. Upon a closer look, she discovered that it was her brother’s remains. Police were called in and removed his body from the water.

According to the investigators, no marks of violence were evident on Hendricks’s body.

Investigations are ongoing.