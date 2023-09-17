‘Abrams Authentic Products’ for high-quality Indigenous products

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – Looking to get yourself some authentic Indigenous products this Heritage Month, why not check out Abrams Authentic Products, a one-stop shop where you can purchase high-quality, organic and indigenous items.

This small business is owned by Naressa Abrams, a 28-year-old Medical Technologist hailing from Waramuri Village, Moruca, and Region One.

In a recent exclusive interview with this magazine, Abrams said what had inspired her to start this business was the lack of access to authentic Indigenous products in Georgetown.

“Living in Georgetown, I realize that access to high quality authentic Indigenous products can be a challenge, often leaving persons who are interested in these products with limited options. Recognizing this inspired me to start my entrepreneurial journey,” she said.

The young woman added that being a medical technologist by profession, she has always been interested in entrepreneurship. She embarked on this mission since it allows her to fulfill a goal where she can help preserve and promote her rich cultural heritage through her products.

Abrams Authentic Products (AAP) she said was established in July, 2022. She stated that it is a brand dedicated to providing customers with a diverse selection of high-quality authentic Indigenous products deeply rooted in local traditions. “From cassava cassareep to crabwood oil, and handicrafts, each item is a testament to our commitment to preserving Indigenous cultures and supporting Indigenous communities,” she explained.

The young woman related that unlike other brands around, each purchase made at AAP becomes a meaningful contribution and celebration of culture through any of their products. “We work closely with Indigenous communities who are our main suppliers, and guardians of ancestral knowledge, to develop the finest quality products,” she shared.

Having been in business for just over a year, Abrams disclosed that the support base has been very exceptional. She noted that going into the business arena, she was not too sure of what to expect “but I am grateful for the support I receive thus far.”

She noted that the journey to where she is now has had it hurdles. She elaborated that being the only full-time employee can be so challenging, having to manage every aspect of the business, from sales to marketing to inventory and more. “Sometimes, I would feel so burnt out; however, I manage these challenges by having a resilient mindset,” she added.

Moving forward with her business, the young businesswoman said the long-term goal really is for her business to become a leading provider of high quality, organic and authentic Indigenous products in Guyana.

As Abrams continue to impact others through her business, she is of the belief that young entrepreneurs are important to our society and that they can inspire others to pursue their dreams and ambition. “I believe young entrepreneurs can inspire others and serve as role models, for me I hope to inspire other young Indigenous women, to pursue their own entrepreneurial ambitions and demonstrate that age is not a barrier to success,” she mentioned.

The young woman suggested that to support others like her, more can be done in society to create mentorship programmes that pair experienced entrepreneurs or business leaders with small business owners to offer guidance, advice, and support.

Also she said it would be a plus for the authorities to open an avenue where easier access to funding through grants, loans, or microfinance programmes can be provided. “This can help small businesses cover startup costs, expand operations, or weather financial challenges,” she expressed.

For persons interested in contacting AAP, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram @aauthentic products or contact on (592) 678-9755.