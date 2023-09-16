Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Wanted man nabbed with marijuana

Sep 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Thursday arrested 29-year-old Ishmael Junior, a man wanted in connection with larceny. Junior of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was also found with 34 grams of marijuana.

Wanted man found: Ishmael Junior

Wanted man found: Ishmael Junior

34 grams of marijuana that was found

34 grams of marijuana that was found

In a press release, police said that ranks were on patrol duties in the Providence Station District when they spotted Junior. Police said that whilst patrolling on the western side of Providence Public Road and heading in a northern direction in the vicinity of Lambada Sports Bar, Junior was seen standing near the bar, facing south.

The ranks stopped their vehicle and approached the wanted man. After identifying themselves, the ranks asked the man to do the same, which he did. Junior was informed that he is wanted by police in relation to an ongoing investigation.

A search was conducted on his person and a bulky plastic bag was found in his left pants pocket. The bag was opened and several small transparent Ziploc plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

When cautioned by the police, he blurted out: “Officer, I just buy an ounce weed fa $5000 because I is a chain smoker and I just decide fa sell a couple pack because I got me children dem fa look after”.

Junior was arrested and escorted along with the suspected cannabis to the Providence Police Station. There the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 34 grams.

He was placed in custody pending further investigation and charges.

