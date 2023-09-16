Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Team Alanis Cycle Club to host 50-mile road race tomorrow

Sep 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Cycling action returns this Sunday, September 17, as Team Alanis Cycle Club gears up to host an exhilarating 50-mile road race that promises excitement, competition, and a dash of picturesque scenery. The event is set to kick off at 7:30 AM from Vlissingen Road, just in front of the Guyana Defence Force (G.D.F) base Ayangana.

The race will begin its journey in the northern direction, heading towards Kitty (roundabout), where participants will encounter the bustling city streets before making a strategic eastward turn towards Mahaica (new road/ old road) East Coast Demerara, then return to the opposite side of the starting-point for finish.

Team Alanis Cycle Club embraces inclusivity, offering categories for riders of all ages and preferences. Masters Over-50, females, juveniles, and mountain bike enthusiasts (ONLY) will find a challenge that suits their style. The route for Masters Over50, females, juveniles, and mountain bike riders includes a turnaround at Belfield, East Coast Demerara, adding an exciting twist to their race experience.

Witness the exhilarating action as Team Alanis Cycle Club host its 50-mile road race.

To be a part of this thrilling cycling event, all you need is a passion for pedaling and a registration fee of just $1,500 Guyanese dollars.  Meanwhile, prizes will be awarded to the top six finishers in the Open category, along with the top three finishers in the junior, juvenile, masters over 50 years, and mountain bike categories.

