Magistrate rules calling GECOM official ‘Jaggabat and trench crappo’ not an offence

Sep 16, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

– As Sherod Duncan freed of cybercrime charge

Kaieteur News – A police prosecutor has reportedly failed to prove that Opposition Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan, committed a cybercrime offence by calling a Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) official, Aneal Giddings, a “Jaggabat” and “trench crapo”.

Opposition MP., Sherod Duncan

GECOM IT Technician, Aneal Giddings.

According to Duncan’s lawyers, Nigel Hughes, Narissa Leander and Iyanna Butts, Magistrate Judy Latchman, who presided over the matter, had no choice but to acquit him of the offence.

“At the close of the prosecution’s case, the Defence argued that the Prosecution had not led sufficient evidence for Mr. Duncan to be called upon to lead a Defence”, Duncan’s lawyers stated while adding that after listening to both arguments, Magistrate Latchman upheld the Defence’s no case submission and freed Duncan.

The police were represented by its Legal Advisor Mandel Moore.

Duncan was arrested on January 14, 2022, after GECOM’s Information Technology (IT) technician, Giddings complained to police that he called him a “Jaggabat” and “trench crappo” during one of his shows called “In the Ring”.

Giddings alleged that being called a “Jaggabat” and “trench crappo” caused him significant emotional distress and humiliation.

Duncan was later charged on January 17, 2023, with the offence of “Using a Computer System to Humiliate a Person.”

The prosecution had alleged that January 11, 2022 Duncan used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Aneal Giddings.

