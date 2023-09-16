Govt. to source three more mammogram machines

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is in the process of acquiring three more mammogram machines to service the public health sector. Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday made the announcement at the launch of the Guyana Telegraph and Telecommunications’ (GTT) ‘Pinktober 2023’ initiative held on Friday at the Marriott Hotel.

There is only one mammogram machine in the public sector.

Pinktober is an annual breast cancer awareness initiative hosted by GTT and is observed in the month of October, which is also recognized as breast cancer awareness month.

Minister Anthony in his opening remarks yesterday stated that breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer among women, while cervical cancer ranks second.

He said while women are screened for breast cancer, the only public health institution providing mammography is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He said that within the last year, the institution conducted approximately 1,300 mammograms.

“Last year, we probably did about 1,300 mammograms and that is not enough and we recognize that is not enough because we need to have these machines strategically placed so that people can have access,” the Minister related.

Dr. Anthony said that the ministry has a partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency for about a year now. He said the International Atomic Energy Agency has been dealing with radiation across the world and in some cases the institution provides equipment to countries.

“So, we have this partnership with them and they promise us to give us three mammogram machines and we have already looked at the sites,” he said.

These sites he mentioned would be at the New Amsterdam Hospital, Linden Hospital and at the West Demerara Hospital.

“As soon as those machines come in the country, we would be able to set them up so that we can create more access. I think with adding three more mammogram machines this is really going to be a game changer where many more women would be able to come to the public sector and be able to get a mammogram free of cost,” he explained.

The Minister assured that the Ministry of Health will be doing lots in observance of breast cancer awareness month and beyond. He noted too Pinktober has done wonders to lift awareness and “I want to commend everyone who has been working on this consistently over the years.”

GTT is observing Pinktober under the theme ‘Many Hands, Caring Hearts’.

According to GTT, through robust collaboration with the ministry and esteemed Cancer NGOs, “we unite our strengths to confront this formidable challenge head-on. Our primary goal is to elevate cancer awareness in Guyana, with a sharp focus on critical areas such as screening, treatment and palliative care.”

On its calendar of activities for Pinktober month, GTT would be having its Walk/run and Health Fair on October 29, 2023, tree wrapping exercise, medical outreaches which will be done in Bartica and Berbice, a fashion and gala event, and its journey of raising and meeting its goal of $30 million to support cancer victims and survivors.