Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. spends $9.6B on Wales Gas to Energy project

Sep 16, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – A total of $9.6 billion has been spent in the first half of 2023 from the $43.3 billion allocated this year to advance construction of the gas-to-energy project at Wales, in Region Three.

Preliminary Artist’s Impression of the natural gas facility to be constructed at Wales, West Bank Demerara

Preliminary Artist’s Impression of the natural gas facility to be constructed at Wales, West Bank Demerara

The Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report pointed out that the provision of reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy remains a priority of the government, and that work continues steadily in this regard.

The $9.6 billion encompassed expenditure related to the development of the material offloading facility, the heavy haul road, and preparatory works at the 100-acre site to prepare for the power plant and the integrated natural gas facilities.

The gas-to-energy project in the Wales Development Zone is the largest investment made in Guyana’s electricity sector. It is expected to cut electricity costs in half, bringing much-needed relief to Guyanese, as well as provide a multitude of employment opportunities.

The project will see Guyana transitioning to a cheaper and more sustainable natural gas reserve. A 200-kilometre (km) pipeline will transport gas from the Liza Phase One and Liza Phase Two Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels in the Stabroek Block to the power plant and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility.

At the facility, the gas will be treated to extract natural gas liquids for commercialisation. The leftover dry gas will be used in a 300-megawatt power plant to produce energy for home usage.

Meanwhile, the mid-year report also highlighted that the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), has made strides in increasing the reliability of its service. In the first half of this year, about 118 inefficient transformers have been replaced, with plans to replace another 171 in the second half of 2023.

On the side of Guyana’s transition to clean energy sources, a 1.5 megawatt (MW) solar farm was commissioned in Bartica in the first half of the year. This facility is expected to supply 1,988 megawatt-hours (MWh) to the grid, significantly reducing fuel consumption.

According to the report, the solar farm forms part of the wider initiative aimed at adding 3.75-megawatt peak (MWp) of renewable electricity to Lethem, Bartica, Mahdia, and Leguan.

Additionally, the 2023 budget outlined a commitment to rolling out the 30,000 solar photovoltaics (PV) home lighting systems to the hinterland and riverain areas. In the first half of this year, 12,000 solar home energy PV units were manufactured and these are expected to be delivered to Guyana in the third quarter for distribution. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 15, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON the New Slave Master

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Bangladesh upset India despite Gill ton

Sep 16, 2023

COLOMBO, (Reuters) – Shubman Gill’s magnificent 121 could not prevent India’s narrow six-run loss to Bangladesh in an inconsequential Asia Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium...
Read More
Assuria assures support for Kares Crossfit Caribbean Championship

Assuria assures support for Kares Crossfit...

Sep 16, 2023

Entries close September 19th for the Cricket Carnival President Cup Horserace Meet

Entries close September 19th for the Cricket...

Sep 16, 2023

Britton, Edghill 2023 ITTF Pan American C/ship campaign ends in round of 16

Britton, Edghill 2023 ITTF Pan American C/ship...

Sep 16, 2023

Team Alanis Cycle Club to host 50-mile road race tomorrow

Team Alanis Cycle Club to host 50-mile road race...

Sep 16, 2023

DCB name 33 players to participate in 50 overs trials for Senior Inter-County Super50

DCB name 33 players to participate in 50 overs...

Sep 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]