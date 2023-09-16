Govt. pathologist injured in Essequibo Crash

Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Government’s pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh is among three persons injured on Thursday in a car crash along the Huis T’ Dieren Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. The accident occurred at about 17:15hrs.
The two other persons injured are 27-year-old Shericka Razack of Georgetown and 38-year-old Montague Alison of Louisa Row, Georgetown.
They were all passengers of a car driven by a Police Inspector.
The Inspector alleged that he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a left bend along the road and crashed into a light pole.
All of the passengers received injuries about their bodies as a result of crash. The three passengers including Singh were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where they received treatment and admitted under observation.
Investigations are ongoing.
