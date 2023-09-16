Exxon denies operations affecting production of local crops

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – Despite a move to drive up its production level with the coming on stream of the 6th oil project–ExxonMobil Guyana Limited has denied that the company’s operations have had any impact of the production of local crops.

Representatives of the oil company on Wednesday addressed concerns about the corporations’ activities to the increase greenhouse emissions which lead to global warming and ultimately severe weather that impacts the production of crops and livestock.

In response to a question on how the greenhouse emissions from the 6th project will impact local farmers, Physical Scientist of the consultancy firm; Environmental Resources Management (ERM)-Matt Erbe told Kaieteur News that Exxon’s emission should have little to no effect on the agriculture sector in Guyana.

Erbe explained that Whiptail—the country’s 6th oil project—will only add 3007 tonnes (t) of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent (e) (tCO2e) to the level of greenhouse gases being emitted globally.

The ERM Scientist asserted that to be properly quantified, the impact of Whiptail cannot be examined by itself.

According to Erbe, the main external factor that must be considered is the impact of the global greenhouse gases.

“The greater contribution of greenhouses gases must be viewed on a cumulative basis and so to evaluate the greenhouse gases specifically to whiptail project would be a 3007 increase which is added to the contribution to the global emissions…You have to consider that when you think about the overall effects on the globe and how it translates to crops, livestock within Guyana,” he said.

The scientist offered too that there is a grievance mechanism for any person whose livelihood is affected by the oil exploration activities of Exxon Mobil Guyana.

“There is a grievance mechanism in place but the complaints will have to be related to the project and that it would have to be considered as to what is being affected and what the claim is,” he said.

Projects Manager of Exxon Mobil Guyana Limited Anthony Jackson, responding to the question about compensation for farmers echoed similar sentiments.

He noted that the company received no complaints about the alleged affect that its emissions has had on the agriculture sector.

“In short, I don’t think there was a claim yet made by farmers or the Ministry of Agriculture that the activities from offshore cumulatively or for the whiptail project has been a driver for a decline of in country crop production or livestock fertility or any other aspect from the livestock perspective,” Jackson said.

He added that “To date, we have not had any such claims made nor have we volunteered to offer compensation outside of any claims being made.”

Extreme and unpredictable weather conditions continue to plague many countries all over the world. However, SIDs (Small Islands States) like Guyana is the first to feel its effects. According to a report on climatetrakker.org which was released December last year, as market prices for crops and other food items have been steadily increasing, many blamed the effects of the exaggerated prices on the high demand within the oil and gas sector.

However, it was pointed out the effects of climate change on agriculture and Guyana’s ecosystem could not be taken out of the equation.

Direct effects such as extreme rainfall, drought and temperature changes which can cause heat stress on crops and indirect effects which can cause changes in habitable areas of pests and insects making them more likely to migrate to farmlands and threaten agriculture and plants.

Meanwhile as the demand for food increases and the ability to supply decreases, food prices will continue to impact consumers all over Guyana, glimpses of this can be seen every time consumers visit the market and see the prices of food items at all-time highs.