Entries close September 19th for the Cricket Carnival President Cup Horserace Meet

Easy Time, Aldo, El Tarzan among the feature entrants

Kaieteur Sports – Entries for the prestigious Cricket Carnival President’s Cup (CCPC) Horserace Meet carded for Saturday 23rd September, 2023 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Berbice, officially close on Tuesday 19th September, 2023. Owners and trainers who had wished to enter their horses even before the September 13th start date of registration were accommodated however; no late entries will be accepted.

As the stables iron out the necessary paperwork to have their horses entered, the focus is to prepare their charges to optimum level for top class performances and a share of the attractive prize packages on offer and also bragging rights. As was the case with the recently held Guyana Cup, the Cricket Carnival President Cup Meet promises to be sizzling.

One young favourite, Easy Time, earned top ranking with a mind-blowing performance at the Guyana Cup on 13th August, 2023 at Rising Sun Turf Club. Easy Time he was able to capture an ‘Easy’ win in record ‘Time’ for his first start in Guyana. This champion thoroughbred arrived less than two weeks prior to the race and has since been training to maintain the high standards set.

Preparations are in progress for his next major race, the prestigious Cricket Carnival President’s Cup (CCPC) carded for next Saturday, 23rd September, 2023 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Berbice, which is on the verge of the grand CPL Cricket Finals. This much anticipated race is hailed as the rematch of Guyana with all the top racing stables set to compete for over $15,000,000 in cash and prizes.

Alado had a blockbuster year in 2022 and recorded a double win for the Guyana Cup and the Cricket Carnival Presidents Cup. Now in 2023 he is the defending champion for the CCPC and has to show his consistency to overcome some of the heavy hitters expected to present for the mega race. The bigger threat that is looming is Brazil-bred El Tarzan owned by Slingerz Racing Stable who finished second to Easy Time after giving the field a head start to show his strength and ability to grab the runner-up spot.

Trinidadian-based rider, Nobel Abrego, who won over 1500 career races, has confirmed he will be in Guyana tomorrow, Sunday 17th September to assist with El Tarzan’s preparation along with trainer John O’Brien. Abrego declared he is confident if El Tarzan breaks evenly with Easy Time the race result will be much different. Abrego related, “El Tarzan went up at the start when the gates flew, and lost a lot of ground. Next time when meet up, it will not be an ‘Easy Time.’ El Tarzan will be flying, so let them know the time will not be easy.”

Easy Time’s trainer, Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed stated, “After Easy Time’s big win for Guyana Cup I was positive that with the right training and care we were on the road to another Champion similar to Alado. I assessed him based on past performance and now I am able to work on his weaknesses and enhance his strengths. El Tarzan will not only need a good start, but will probably need to improve way further to come close to Easy Time.”

A humdinger of an event, especially the main event is promised and fans will not want to miss out on the fever pitch attractions that will be on offer.