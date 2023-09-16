Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

De old Seawall has gone!

Sep 16, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Kingston Seawall was once a symbol of our nation’s history. It did need a facelift but it look as if it get more than facelift. It get tucks and a complete makeover. De transformation has been impressive for all but history buffs.

Instead of being preserved as a heritage site and national monument, de Seawall has been subjected to a rather questionable “enhancement” project that has left it looking like it’s auditioning for a role in a psychedelic music video.

One would think that a place with such historical significance would be treated with the respect it deserves. Instead, the powers that be decided to give it a makeover that could only be described as “trippy.” Gone are the charming, weathered, and historic elements that once defined this landmark. In their place, we now have new modern and brightly painted facilities.

De Kingston Seawall, with its old-world charm and historic allure, was a treasure trove of stories and memories. It should have been cherished as a time capsule of our past. But it seems as if someone decided that tradition and heritage needed to give way to modernization.

No one can deny that the area needed a facelift. But did it have to be a facelift that left it looking the way it now looks. Dee present “enhancement” works are far removed from restoring the area’s traditional appeal.

Perhaps, instead of this technicolor nightmare, we could have had a restoration project that breathed new life into the old, preserving the historical integrity of the Seawall while making it a more comfortable and enjoyable place for visitors.

De Kingston Seawall deserves better than this whimsical makeover. It deserved to be celebrated as a heritage site. What next? St. George’s Cathedral?

Talk Half! Leff Half!

