DCB name 33 players to participate in 50 overs trials for Senior Inter-County Super50

Sep 16, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced 33 players to participate in two 50 overs trial matches in preparation for the Senior Inter-County Super50 which will be played in early October.  National wicketkeeper batsman Tevin Imlach will captain one team while national middle order batsman Akshaya Persaud will be the captain of the other team.

Tevin Imlach

Akshaya Persaud

The first trial match will be played on Thursday, September 21 at GCC while the second match will be played on Saturday, September 23 at Lusignan ground.

Players are asked to be at the venues for 08:15 hours on match days.

The squads are as follows:

Imlach’s XI

  1. Tevin Imlach-Captain
  2. Tagenarine Chanderpaul
  3. Raymond Perez
  4. Sachin Singh
  5. Ronaldo Ali Mohamed
  6. Shamar Yearwood
  7. Travis Persaud
  8. Jeremiah Scott
  9. Ashmead Nedd
  10. Steven Sankar
  11. Zackery Jodah
  12. Krisna Singh
  13. Nehemiah Hohenkirk
  14. Chetram Balgobin
  15. Dumuka Nedondo
  16. Laurel Parks

Persaud’s XI

  1. Akshaya Persaud-Captain
  2. Chandrapaul Hemraj
  3. Mavendra Dindyal
  4. Christopher Barnwell
  5. Ushardeva Balgobin
  6. Quzim Yusuff
  7. Joshua Persaud
  8. Devon Lord
  9. Reyad Latiff
  10. Richie Looknauth
  11. Floyd Thomas
  12. Carlos La Rose
  13. Sherfane Rutherford
  14. Bernard Bailey
  15. Robin Williams
  16. Brandon Jaikarran
  17. Matthew Nandu
