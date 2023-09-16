DCB name 33 players to participate in 50 overs trials for Senior Inter-County Super50

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced 33 players to participate in two 50 overs trial matches in preparation for the Senior Inter-County Super50 which will be played in early October. National wicketkeeper batsman Tevin Imlach will captain one team while national middle order batsman Akshaya Persaud will be the captain of the other team.

The first trial match will be played on Thursday, September 21 at GCC while the second match will be played on Saturday, September 23 at Lusignan ground.

Players are asked to be at the venues for 08:15 hours on match days.

The squads are as follows:

Imlach’s XI

Tevin Imlach-Captain Tagenarine Chanderpaul Raymond Perez Sachin Singh Ronaldo Ali Mohamed Shamar Yearwood Travis Persaud Jeremiah Scott Ashmead Nedd Steven Sankar Zackery Jodah Krisna Singh Nehemiah Hohenkirk Chetram Balgobin Dumuka Nedondo Laurel Parks

Persaud’s XI

Akshaya Persaud-Captain Chandrapaul Hemraj Mavendra Dindyal Christopher Barnwell Ushardeva Balgobin Quzim Yusuff Joshua Persaud Devon Lord Reyad Latiff Richie Looknauth Floyd Thomas Carlos La Rose Sherfane Rutherford Bernard Bailey Robin Williams Brandon Jaikarran Matthew Nandu