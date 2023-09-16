COI into deadly Mahdia Dorm fire begins

Kaieteur News – The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) investigating the events surrounding the deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory which claimed the lives of 20 children began on Friday.

The Chairman of the Commission is Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, while Attorney-at-Law, Joycelin Kim Kyte-Thomas and Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John are the other members of the Commission.

Two witnesses testified on the opening day of the COI.

Attorney-at-law Keoma Griffith will be leading the presentation of evidence before the Commission.

The first witness was Steve Jerome, of Micobie, Region Eight, the dormitory father at the male dormitory at Mahdia Secondary School. Jerome is the father of the lone boy who died in the fire on May 21, 2023.

The second person to testify was Mohamed Yacoob Mazaharally, a pilot attached to Air Service Limited. Mazaharally captained one of the aircraft that air dashed the injured children to Georgetown for medical attention.

Secretary of the CoI Javed Shaddick, on Wednesday provided insight into the proceedings. He said that while the COI will not be live-streamed, it will be conducted in the presence of the media.

A total of 15 witnesses, including ministers, survivors, and first responders, are expected to provide testimony during the inquiry which is expected to span approximately one month, after which a comprehensive report will be compiled and presented, shedding light on the findings.

The COI will continue on Monday.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the Chairman of the COI, assured that the commission is committed to conducting the inquiry with transparency, efficiency, and sensitivity as outlined in the Terms of Reference (ToR).

“It is also our duty to act in the best interests of all minors affected by this tragedy and to ensure that references to the deceased are dealt within a dignified manner,” he said in his opening statement.

To achieve this, the Commission will adhere to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2018, adopt best practices, and uphold international standards to protect the interests of the minors involved.

The approach aligns with the Laws of Guyana – Commissions of Inquiry Act, Chapter 19:03, Section 9, which grants the commission the authority to establish rules for its own guidance.

Major Singh said all hearings involving minors and relatives of the deceased and injured will be conducted in-camera. The public hearings are anticipated to conclude within one month.

Singh noted that upon the completion of the inquiry, the commission will provide President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali with a comprehensive, impartial, and meticulously detailed report.

The devastating fire, which engulfed the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School on May 21, 2023, reportedly began in the lavatory area of the building. Tragically, it claimed the lives of 19 girls and a 5-year-old boy. Notably, a 15-year-old girl is currently facing 20 murder charges in connection with the fire.

President Ali has emphasised that the CoI represents a crucial step toward understanding, healing, and learning from the tragedy. Its aim is to improve safety measures and ensure that such a heart-wrenching event never occurs again. The President underscored the intention to conduct a balanced, impartial, and thorough examination of the fire and its related issues.