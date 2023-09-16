Cliff Anderson Sports Hall sub-contractor charged with fraud

Kaieteur News – A Lamaha Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, businesswoman who was contracted to supply tempered glass for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall’s rehabilitation project was on Friday charged with fraud.

The defendant, Samantha Singh, a mother of one, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where she was charged with the offence of fraudulent conversion.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on April 28, 2023 at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, she was entrusted with $4M by Eworth C. Sangster of E.C.S Constructions and General Supplies, to purchase and supply tempered glass, when she converted the money to her own use and benefit.

The Police Prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to Singh but asked that she reports to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, and submits her correct address to the court.

Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who represented Singh, told the court that his client was contracted by the Sangster to supply reinforced glass for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project as well as another project located in Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

He explained that his client had two engagements with Sangster concerning the sourcing of the glass. He stated too that his client had to outsource the glass from China.

According to Hughes, his client was later arrested and subsequently placed before the court. He made a bail application for his client that was granted in the sum of $50,000 by Magistrate Daly.

The matter has been adjourned.