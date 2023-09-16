Cliff Anderson Sports Hall sub-contractor charged with fraud

Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A Lamaha Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, businesswoman who was contracted to supply tempered glass for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall’s rehabilitation project was on Friday charged with fraud.
The defendant, Samantha Singh, a mother of one, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where she was charged with the offence of fraudulent conversion.
Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on April 28, 2023 at Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, she was entrusted with $4M by Eworth C. Sangster of E.C.S Constructions and General Supplies, to purchase and supply tempered glass, when she converted the money to her own use and benefit.
The Police Prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to Singh but asked that she reports to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, and submits her correct address to the court.
Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who represented Singh, told the court that his client was contracted by the Sangster to supply reinforced glass for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project as well as another project located in Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
He explained that his client had two engagements with Sangster concerning the sourcing of the glass. He stated too that his client had to outsource the glass from China.
According to Hughes, his client was later arrested and subsequently placed before the court. He made a bail application for his client that was granted in the sum of $50,000 by Magistrate Daly.
The matter has been adjourned.
EXXON the New Slave Master
Sep 16, 2023COLOMBO, (Reuters) – Shubman Gill’s magnificent 121 could not prevent India’s narrow six-run loss to Bangladesh in an inconsequential Asia Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium...
Sep 16, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Auditor General’s Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, was on Friday handed over... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]