Britton, Edghill 2023 ITTF Pan American C/ship campaign ends in round of 16

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s male and female tennis star Chelsea Edghill and Shemar Britton participation at the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Pan American Championships held in Cuba came to a subtle end, following hard fought defeats in the early stages of the competition.

The dynamic duo was featured in both the singles and mixed doubles events, where they faced tough competition from some of the finest table tennis talents in the Pan Am region. While their journey ended in the Women’s round of 64 and Men’s round of 32 stages, it was far from a lackluster performance.

Joining forces in the mixed doubles event, Edghill and Britton got off to a promising start, securing a 3-1 victory over Guatemala in the round of 32. This win propelled them to the round of 16, where they faced formidable opponents. Despite a valiant effort, they came up short, losing 0-3.

While in the women’s singles event, Edghill engaged in an epic battle during the round of 64. The match unfolded in a thrilling seven-setter, with Edghill narrowly falling short, losing 3-4. Her resilience and fighting spirit were on full display, leaving fans inspired by her performance.

Britton on the other hand, had a similar experience in the men’s singles event. In his round of 32 match, he found himself locked in a seven-set showdown. However, Britton demonstrated exceptional composure and skill, securing victory with a final score of 4-3. Despite his outstanding efforts, he faced a tough challenge in the form of American Jishan Liang and ultimately lost 0-4.

Though, Edghill and Britton may not have clinched the championship title, their participation and determination served as a source of pride for Guyana’s tennis community. Next stop on their journey is the Pan American Games which is scheduled to commence on October 20 to November 5 in Santiago, Chile.