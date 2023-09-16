Assuria assures support for Kares Crossfit Caribbean Championship

Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Assuria Insurance, a leading name in the insurance industry, is excited to announce its strategic sponsorship in the highly anticipated Kares Crossfit October Showdown 2023. The partnership aims to foster brand awareness, create brand synergy, and explore new avenues in the dynamic fitness-focused market, a release from the organisers informed.
The October Showdown will take place on Sunday, October 15th at the Aquatic Centre and National Park, and Kares Crossfit is proud to have Assuria Insurance on board as a Sponsor.
The Kares Crossfit October Showdown will feature a Teams Crossfit competition, a Novice Crossfit competition and a Strongman Competition. Over 50 athletes from Guyana and across the Caribbean region will participate in this test of strength, to win over $4,000,000 million dollars in cash and prizes.
Tickets are $1000 and are on sale at Kares Crossfit, Lotus Hardware and Fitness Express. Visit “Kares Crossfit Caribbean Championship” social media pages for more information.
