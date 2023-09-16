AFC lacks funds, expertise to take oil matters to court

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) party, Khemraj Ramjattan has said that the party lacks the financial capability and expertise to challenge issues related to Guyana’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector in the court.

He was at the time addressing concerns raised by members of civil society that the party has been using its limited resources to challenge frivolous matters in court instead of the oil-related matters.

Ramjattan said while civil society is entitled to their opinion, it should be noted that the party is not in a position financially to commence litigation for the petroleum sector.

“In the Opposition, we have certain constraints too as to what litigation we bring because of the nature of the funds that we have to get in relation to doing all of these things… Yes, we have lawyers that do lots of pro bono work and help lots of sugar workers but when it comes to doing that which some civil society members feel should be emphasized, we have to take a second look at it,” Ramjattan stated.

He continued, “These cases require a lot of funding; legal expenses are an expense by itself. We have been trying as much as possible sometimes we go to lawyers that have oil as an expertise some of them indicate that indeed the case will not find favour with certain judges or the Court of Appeal or the CCJ.”

“So you just don’t want to rush into a case you know you will not be victorious and end up having to pay so much cost for,” he asserted.

Members of civil society had criticized the main political opposition – A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) for their lack of interest in taking the necessary steps to protect the nation against the plundering of its oil resources.

Civil society activist, Ramon Gaskin in a comment to Kaieteur News pointed to the party’s tendency to challenge a number of frivolous matters in local courts while the injustices perpetuated in the petroleum industry are being ignored.

The public commentator noted that APNU+AFC‘s posture on oil matters is quite disappointing since it is the duty of the opposition to hold the government accountable on matters related to the country’s social and economic well-being.

“The opposition is quick to take cases to court for things like the appointment of a police commissioner and appeal things like the Bharrat Jagdeo libel case but what about the oil matters? We have not been getting those expenses audited and no word from the opposition on the lopsided oil contract. That PSA is a real problem for this country and the opposition is busy running to court for nonsense,” Gaskin said.

He asserted that “oil is the single most important thing about Guyana right now” yet the opposition appears to have lost its head concerning it. “Instead of taking the time to move to court over who should be police commissioner, the APNU+AFC should be addressing the concerns of citizens as it relates to auditing the oil expenses. I want see them file a court case about that; not about Carol Joseph and Jagdeo fighting over some libel; these are minor matters in comparison to what the country is facing with oil,” Gaskin opined.

Gaskin noted too that the opposition needs to come clean on where they stand on oil issues. “Mr. Norton as Leader of the Opposition seems to not want to touch oil issues but the country needs to know clearly what the party’s position is on this very important issue. When they were in government, it was this opposition that waivered Exxon’s taxes by an act of Parliament through the Finance Minister and they stood silently by when Glenn Lall moved to court over those taxes…,” he added.