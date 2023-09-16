$69M mortuary for Mahdia Hospital

Latest update September 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is preparing to spend some $69,969,795 to build a new mortuary at the Mahdia Hospital, Region Eight.
Applying for the contract were four contractors who all bid below the engineer’s estimate. Notably, the ministry is also seeking a contractor to extend the Mabaruma Hospital mortuary and this project is estimated to cost $47,177,306.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Design, construction cost and supervision services for the rehabilitation of Hope Secondary School, East Coast Demerara.
Consulting services for Authoring of School textbooks for Grades 1 to 6.
Audit Office of Guyana
Supply and installation of fire alarm system.
Demerara Harbour Bridge
The construction of a storage and drying shed at Garden of Eden.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Supply and delivery of one new water ambulance.
Supply and installation of new digital fixed X-ray machine.
Construction of Mahdia Mortuary, Region Eight.
Extension of Mabaruma Hospital mortuary.
Ministry of Public Service
Electrical rewiring to the entire building.
