$69M mortuary for Mahdia Hospital

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is preparing to spend some $69,969,795 to build a new mortuary at the Mahdia Hospital, Region Eight.

Applying for the contract were four contractors who all bid below the engineer’s estimate. Notably, the ministry is also seeking a contractor to extend the Mabaruma Hospital mortuary and this project is estimated to cost $47,177,306.

