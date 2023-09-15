Video shows boy 14, stomped in head by schoolmate

Kaieteur News – A mother is now seeking justice for her 14-year-old son who was caught on camera being stomped and kicked to his head by another student of his school.

The injured teen has been identified as Reail Lashley of Sophia, a student of the New Campbellville Secondary School.

Lashley’s mother, Navekia Koulen, told Kaieteur News that the incident reportedly occurred just after noon on Wednesday in the vicinity of the school. She said that the school was dismissed at 12:00pm that day.

The distraught woman said since she did not receive satisfaction from the authorities on the way forward, she wants the issue to be highlighted in the media. She added that she is seeking justice for her child who is now left in a traumatized state.

In two video footages of the incident which were seen by this publication on Thursday, Lashley can be seen being cuffed about his face by his attacker before he stumbled to the ground. Not stopping there, the attacker then began to kick and stomp Lashley about his head and body multiple times before walking away.

Other students who flocked the scene can be seen trying to get the injured student to stand, but the young man could have barely found his balance to do so.

Koulen told this publication that after learning of the incident she went for her child and she took him to the Prasad Nagar Police Station to report the matter to ranks there. While there, she was told to get a medical form.

The woman said she then carried her son to the hospital where medical personnel performed a scan of his head. The woman was told at the hospital, that Lashley did not suffer severe damages to his brain nor did he suffer a fractured skull but that he had a concussion.

She further related that later that day, an official from the Ministry of Education and the school reached out to her concerning the incident. They wanted her to meet with her sand her son the day after the incident at the school to discuss the way forward. Koulen said during the meeting at the school, she was informed by a ministry official that “they would be dealing with the matter accordingly because it needs to be dealt with.”

She was then told to go home and look after her son, and that the ministry would give her a call. The woman said she is not satisfied because she feared something worse could happen with her son as result of the beating he received.

When asked what may have led to her son being attacked, the woman said she was informed that just after the school was dismissed at noon on the day in question, Lashley was outside the building with his friends. She noted that he has a female cousin who also attends the school and at the time, he observed that she was crying.

According to the woman, she was informed that her son’s cousin was in the company of the attacker and other students. After seeing his cousin crying, Lashley went and inquired who or what may have caused the young woman to cry. After his cousin did not answer, he then turned and questioned the attacker.

The woman said she is not clear as to what transpired between the attacker and her son or what the nature of their exchange was, but she alleged that the student suddenly launched an attack on Lashley. The incident was captured on camera by students who were in the vicinity at the time.

According to the woman, as a result of the beating, her son is now suffering from constant bouts of “blackouts.”

When this publication reached out to the education ministry for a comment on the matter, an official at the agency said that they are aware of the matter and that it is being investigated by its officers.