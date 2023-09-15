‘Speeding’ bus flips on Lethem trail

…passengers escape unhurt

Kaieteur News – The occupants of a Route 94 bus enroute to Lethem from Georgetown escaped unhurt after the vehicle turned turtle along the roadway on Thursday morning.

Reports are that the bus, which was laden with cargo, was heading along the thoroughfare when it overturned. A passenger who was travelling in another minibus told this publication that the bus was “speeding” and “it had too much load.”

She said the bus in question was loaded with cargo and hadn’t much passengers. “The bus was carrying load [cargo] and was probably overloaded,” she added.

The occupants of the other minibus stopped to render assistance as the driver and other persons at the scene offloaded cargo and fuel containers from the vehicle and told the driver that he “got to focus and drive properly.”