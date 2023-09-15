Rajapaksa (89), Munro (55) help Kings break Warriors unbeaten streak

Republic Bank CPL 2023

GAW vs STLK at Providence…

Kaieteur Sports – Scorching half-centuries from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Colin Munro saw the St. Lucia Kings break the unbeaten streak of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, as they suffered a 7 wicket defeat last evening at Providence

Electing to bat first, the Warriors posted 167-5 from 20 overs. Wicket-keeper Azam Khan smacked 40 of 25 after muscling 3 sixes and 4 fours while Shai Hope had 38 off 35 with 5 fours and 19 apiece from the Guyanese stars in Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer, helped Guyana to a solid total.

Pacer Alzarri Joseph hovering consistently around 145 mph and upwards, starred with 2-31.

Kings chased down their target with ease thanks to a masterpiece 132 run 2nd-wicket stand between the Sri Lankan and the New Zealander, which took them to 170-3 in 17.3 overs.

Munro hit 55 off 43 (6×4 2×6) but it was Man-of-the-match Rajapaksa, who tormented the bowling with a vicious knock of 86 off 49 with 8 fours and 5 maximums, striking at a rate of 175.

Amazon Warriors bowlers struggled last night with Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul and captain Imran Tahir only managing a wicket each.

During the chase, St. Lucia raced to 50 after an aggressive start from the left-handed Rajapaksa who was on go from the inception, taking a liking to the square /middle-wicket region.

Rajapaksa reached his half-century in style, smashing a six off Paul while Munnro continued to find the occasional boundary as the Kings crept closer to their target.

The Zimbabwe duo of Sikandar Raza, the Kings skipper (12*) and Sean Williams (8*) saw their side home with wickets and overs to spare.

The team’s 100 as well as the duos century stand came up in the 11th over but the Warriors continued to hemorrhage boundaries, which eventually led to Munro also reaching fifty.

Earlier in the evening, Warriors were 35-1, their lowest score of the tournament following the end of the first power-play, thanks to a brilliant run-out which cost Matthew Nandu (3) his wicket.

Shortly after reaching their team 50, Raza (1-14) knocked over Saim Ayub (16) after the Pakistani had his worse game following his 3 straight fifties.

Hope kept his cool before his caught and bowled removal off Matthew Forde (1-18), leaving Paul and Hetmyer to finish the innings with a number of lusty blows which took Guyana well over 150-mark.