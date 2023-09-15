Latest update September 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

NGSA 2024 set for May 2nd & 3rd

Sep 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The 2024 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations are scheduled to be written on May 2nd and 3rd, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced on Thursday.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

In a Facebook video, the minister said that following the examinations, students are likely to get their results on or before July 10, 2024.

“There will be two mock examinations as usual one in January and the other sometime in March,” she said.

Briefly, the minister reminded parents, teachers and students that the ministry has given the relevant textbooks to all Grade Six students, and “it is a nice collection of books that ought to support all the learning that is required for that assessment.”

“We have posted videos from every single topic that is going to be tested on the Learning Channel which is also on YouTube we have printed and published the curriculum on our website …We want to remind everyone that the curriculum is going to be tested up to a Grade 5 level and then from the consolidated version of the curriculum,” she explained.

The minister noted too that the students scheduled to write exams next year would have stopped school when they were in Grade Two due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the ministry is providing all the necessary learning materials students’ need to help support them for that time lost during the pandemic.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 11, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON the New Slave Master

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Cricket fan to sue police inspector for throwing away boundary cards

Cricket fan to sue police inspector for throwing away boundary cards

Sep 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – Gregory Allen, an avid cricket fan, will be suing a police inspector, J Grant, who took his boundary cards away and dumped them into a garbage bin on Thursday at the Guyana...
Read More
Rajapaksa (89), Munro (55) help Kings break Warriors unbeaten streak

Rajapaksa (89), Munro (55) help Kings break...

Sep 15, 2023

Guyana’s five-member boxing team eager to do well at PanAm Games in Chile

Guyana’s five-member boxing team eager to do...

Sep 15, 2023

Nets, Pacesetters and Untouchables dominate over the weekend

Nets, Pacesetters and Untouchables dominate over...

Sep 15, 2023

Abjal’s 112 in vain as Amazon Masters suffer defeat

Abjal’s 112 in vain as Amazon Masters...

Sep 15, 2023

Beacon FC salutes Captain Anthony “Awo” Abrams on Winning GFA League Title

Beacon FC salutes Captain Anthony “Awo”...

Sep 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]