NGSA 2024 set for May 2nd & 3rd

Kaieteur News – The 2024 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations are scheduled to be written on May 2nd and 3rd, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand announced on Thursday.

In a Facebook video, the minister said that following the examinations, students are likely to get their results on or before July 10, 2024.

“There will be two mock examinations as usual one in January and the other sometime in March,” she said.

Briefly, the minister reminded parents, teachers and students that the ministry has given the relevant textbooks to all Grade Six students, and “it is a nice collection of books that ought to support all the learning that is required for that assessment.”

“We have posted videos from every single topic that is going to be tested on the Learning Channel which is also on YouTube we have printed and published the curriculum on our website …We want to remind everyone that the curriculum is going to be tested up to a Grade 5 level and then from the consolidated version of the curriculum,” she explained.

The minister noted too that the students scheduled to write exams next year would have stopped school when they were in Grade Two due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the ministry is providing all the necessary learning materials students’ need to help support them for that time lost during the pandemic.