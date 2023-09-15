Latest update September 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Nets, Pacesetters and Untouchables dominate over the weekend

Sep 15, 2023

One Guyana Premier Basketball League

Kaieteur Sports – The New National Gymnasium Basketball Court on Mandela Avenue was buzzing with excitement on Sunday as basketball enthusiasts gathered to witness thrilling matchups in the 2023 ‘One Guyana’ Premier Basketball League. In a day filled with action-packed games, the Lodge Nets left their mark by crushing the Lamaha Springs/Park’s Pepsi Sonics with a resounding 72-47 victory, while Pacesetters and the Kwakwani Untouchables emerged victors on the final night before the brief paused to competition.

The basketball match night kicked off with three thrilling games, Sunday last; in an extremely exciting encounter between The Lodge/Meadowbrook Nets and Lamaha Springs/Park’s Pepsi Sonics, the Nets got off to a modest four-point lead at the end of the first quarter. However, they returned in the second quarter with a vengeance, amassing a commanding 40-23 advantage over the Pepsi Sonics. Travis Stewart emerged as the star player for the Lodge Nets, continuously sinking impressive 2-pointers that propelled his team to a remarkable 25-point victory over the Sonics.

Nets forward makes way into free-throw area during Sunday night's encounter with Pepsi Sonics.

Stewart’s prowess on the court was undeniable, and his scoring spree showcased the Lodge Nets’ dominance throughout the game. The Nets’ cohesive teamwork and tenacious defence also played a crucial role in securing their victory as Stewart finishes with 21 points at the end of the fourth quarter.

In another captivating matchup, the Wortmanville Pacesetters impressed the crowd with their exceptional skills, defeating the South Ruimveldt Manatees with a final score of 57-44. The standout performers of the game were Troy David and Zion Gray, who contributed 16 and 19 points, respectively. Samuel Thompson also had a commendable performance, finishing with 17 points, in a losing effort.

Part of the action on Sunday, Day-five of the Premier Basketball League.

Meanwhile, in a closely contested battle, the Kwakwani Untouchables emerged victorious against the Kitty/Campbellville Ravens, securing a hard-fought 67-60 win. The Kwakwani boys displayed determination and resilience, ultimately sealing their triumph in a thrilling matchup.

As the Guyana Basketball Federation and the Georgetown Basketball Association continue to foster the growth of basketball in the region, they have announced that matches scheduled for this weekend and throughout the month of September will be temporarily suspended until October. This decision is a result of the proactive demands of the CPL T20 cricket matches.

