Latest update September 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mibicuri Hospital gets $44M X-ray machine

Sep 15, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Mibicuri Hospital in Region Six is now outfitted with a $44M digital x-ray. The new x-ray system was commissioned on Thursday by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

The $44million digital X-ray machine commissioned at the Mibicuri Hospital.

The $44million digital X-ray machine commissioned at the Mibicuri Hospital.

In addition to the $44M spent on the machine, $3M was spent on civil works to prepare the commissioned site.

Kaieteur News understands that the X-ray films/images will now be stored on an electronic database that will allow medical practitioners to access patient records at the country’s main referral hospital or any other health facility which utilises the same machine.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has two similar machines.

Dr. Anthony said that the Mibicuri Hospital has undergone significant changes over the years.

“Over the last three years, all of you who have been working here have seen substantial changes and what we have done at the hospital. We would have expanded the area for the doctor’s office where they will see patients and those are substantial risk factors, we have added a waiting area essentially during the time of COVID because we didn’t want people to be close to each other and we felt that the waiting area outside was appropriate, we also extend the wards of the hospital,” the Minister of Health disclosed.

He said that more infrastructural projects are expected in the coming years for the hospital.

A similar x-ray machine was commissioned at the Diamond Hospital in July, 2023. That machine was valued at $100million.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 11, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON the New Slave Master

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Cricket fan to sue police inspector for throwing away boundary cards

Cricket fan to sue police inspector for throwing away boundary cards

Sep 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – Gregory Allen, an avid cricket fan, will be suing a police inspector, J Grant, who took his boundary cards away and dumped them into a garbage bin on Thursday at the Guyana...
Read More
Rajapaksa (89), Munro (55) help Kings break Warriors unbeaten streak

Rajapaksa (89), Munro (55) help Kings break...

Sep 15, 2023

Guyana’s five-member boxing team eager to do well at PanAm Games in Chile

Guyana’s five-member boxing team eager to do...

Sep 15, 2023

Nets, Pacesetters and Untouchables dominate over the weekend

Nets, Pacesetters and Untouchables dominate over...

Sep 15, 2023

Abjal’s 112 in vain as Amazon Masters suffer defeat

Abjal’s 112 in vain as Amazon Masters...

Sep 15, 2023

Beacon FC salutes Captain Anthony “Awo” Abrams on Winning GFA League Title

Beacon FC salutes Captain Anthony “Awo”...

Sep 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]