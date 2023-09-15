Mibicuri Hospital gets $44M X-ray machine

Kaieteur News – The Mibicuri Hospital in Region Six is now outfitted with a $44M digital x-ray. The new x-ray system was commissioned on Thursday by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

In addition to the $44M spent on the machine, $3M was spent on civil works to prepare the commissioned site.

Kaieteur News understands that the X-ray films/images will now be stored on an electronic database that will allow medical practitioners to access patient records at the country’s main referral hospital or any other health facility which utilises the same machine.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has two similar machines.

Dr. Anthony said that the Mibicuri Hospital has undergone significant changes over the years.

“Over the last three years, all of you who have been working here have seen substantial changes and what we have done at the hospital. We would have expanded the area for the doctor’s office where they will see patients and those are substantial risk factors, we have added a waiting area essentially during the time of COVID because we didn’t want people to be close to each other and we felt that the waiting area outside was appropriate, we also extend the wards of the hospital,” the Minister of Health disclosed.

He said that more infrastructural projects are expected in the coming years for the hospital.

A similar x-ray machine was commissioned at the Diamond Hospital in July, 2023. That machine was valued at $100million.