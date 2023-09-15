Man remanded for setting fire to Guyanese ‘Tik Toker’ house

Kaieteur News – Anthony Budram, the man accused of setting Guyanese ‘Tik Toker’ Kubram Ramlall’s house on fire, was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison by Magistrate Alisha George.

Thirty-three-year-old Budram, a fisherman of Lot 21 Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arrested on September 10, 2023 and made his first court appearance on Thursday at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where the charge was read to him.

Budram was charged with the offence of ‘setting fire to a building’, contrary to Section 141 of Criminal Law Act Chapter 08:01. He was not required to plea to the charge and was remanded to prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 10, 2023.

This publication has reported that Ramlall, known for making videos on Tik Tok as a cross dresser dancing to Indian music, narrowly escaped on Saturday night after his house at Mosquito Hall, Unity, ECD, was set on fire with him inside.

The Tik Toker, in a Tik Tok video he uploaded after the tragedy, said that he was home when he heard someone breaking down his wall and threatening to kill him. Shortly after, he realised that his home had caught fire and reportedly ran through the backdoor with only his undergarments on.

Safely outside, the Tik Toker watched as his house went up in flames and completely burned to the ground. Ramlall said that his 75-year-old mother’s apartment located close to his home was also destroyed. “Is good thing me mother nah went in the house,” Ramlall said while explaining that he became “basadee” and did not know what to do while running for his life.

The Tik-toker estimates his losses to be in the millions. “My house cost me $4.5 when a carpenter bin build it,” he said.

Ramlall alleges that his home was burnt down because of an old grievance from 15 years ago.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Sunday confirmed that his home was maliciously set on fire.

“The fire was maliciously set and destroyed the building, leaving its occupant homeless. Additionally, a one-storey wooden building at the same address was also destroyed due to radiated heat from the building of origin, resulting in Shirley Pitambar and Desmond Randall being homeless,” GFS stated.