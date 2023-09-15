Linden woman beaten to death over $500

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the alleged murder of Bibi Shirah Bhagpattie, a 53-year-old woman from Block 42 Amelia’s Ward, Linden on Wednesday.

The murder occurred about 16:30 hrs at the woman’s home in Amelia’s Ward. The suspect, a 55-year-old farmer of the same address, is the reputed husband of the victim. In a press release police said between 20:19 hrs and 20:38 hrs Wednesday investigators conducted a video interview with the suspect, during which he admitted to beating the victim on Tuesday, 12th September 2023.

Enquiries disclosed that the suspect and victim resided in a one-story wooden house measuring 18×18 feet in a fenced yard. Reports are that the suspect and victim would normally have problems, and the suspect would frequently assault the woman. On Tuesday, 12th September 2023, at about 13:00 hrs, the suspect was home when he and Bibi had a misunderstanding. He claimed she removed $500 (Guyana currency) from his pants pocket, unbeknownst to him, to buy alcohol. The suspect said he confronted her and enquired about her removing the cash, and a heated argument ensued between them, during which Bibi ‘chucked’ him to his chest.

The suspect said he became annoyed and dealt Bibi one slap and one cuff towards her face, causing her to receive injuries. The victim then left home and went to her relatives, where she told them what transpired. She later returned to her Amelia’s Ward home. The following day (Wednesday at around 16:30 hrs), the suspect contacted one of Bibi’s relatives and informed her that Bibi was not moving. The relative went to the house, where she observed Bibi lying on her back, half-naked, with a towel wrapped around her. The relative immediately alerted other family members in the area, and the matter was reported to the Police. The woman’s body was examined, and her face was ‘black and blue’ and swollen. The body was escorted to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex and pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body is at the G-Jetsco Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem Examination. Investigations are ongoing.