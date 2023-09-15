Guyana’s five-member boxing team eager to do well at PanAm Games in Chile

Kaieteur News – As the 2023 Pan American Games’ approaches, the entire nation stands behind our five boxers, who are expected to participate in this year’s championship to be held in Santiago, Chile, from October 20 – November 5.

The Pan Am championship remains a very important card for local boxers competing on the international stage. Guyana, however would have garnered a lone silver medal along with seven bronze medals at the championship thus far, and will also be looking to do well in Santiago later next month.

The Guyana team comprising of Commonwealth bronze medalist Desmond Amsterdam, Olympian Keevin Allicock, World-ranked female boxer Alesha Jackman, Emmanuel Pompey and Joel Willamson are all set to deliver punches of excellence, showcasing their strength, skill, and determination on the international stage.

The stakes are high, as the tournament not only provides an opportunity for regional glory but also serves as a crucial stepping stone for qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The five formidable athletes, has been meticulously preparing for the championship, conducting training session from Monday to Sunday at the Six Head Boxing Gym.

Leading the charge for Guyana is the talented lightweight boxer, Olympian Keevin Allicock. Known for his lightning-fast footwork and powerful punches, Allicock has been putting in grueling hours of training at the gym. He expressed his determination to not only perform well at the Pan American Championship but also secure himself a spot at the Paris Olympics, stating, “Representing my country at the Olympics has been my passion for as long as I live.”

The team also includes promising female boxers, Alesha Jackman, who will compete in the lightweight and flyweight 66kg category, as well as AMBC Bronze medalist Desmond “Dynamite” Amsterdam who is scheduled to make a mark in the 79kg event.

In a recent visit to gym on Tuesday, Allicock shared his excitement, saying, “I am always proud to represent Guyana, and I will do my best to bring home a medal. Preparation has been good so far, we are currently like 45-50 percent confident at the moment but hopefully by the time we arrive in Cuba for the three-weeks training camp, our readiness will increase to 100 percent.”

Allicock is keen on capitalising on his vast experience to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics. Saying, “I’ve been in the boxing game for all my life but I think this time; things will go differently, in favour of me.”

He further stated, “We are training hard with Coach Roldan, and he is doing a pretty good job of working with us (the team) on our weaknesses.” Allicock also declared, he thinks having a team of five boxers, will indeed contribute to their success at this year’s championship.

On the other side of the pitch, the Guyana Boxing Association has been providing unwavering support to the athletes, ensuring they have access to top-notch coaching, as well as a designated facility to train.

National coach Terrance Poole, as well as Cuban Francisco Roldan and Lennox Daniels are tasked with getting the team fight ready.

Meanwhile, Cuban Coach Roldan stated in a brief comment, “We have a talented and dedicated group of boxers who have put in the hard work. We believe they have what it takes to make Guyana proud and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.”