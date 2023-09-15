Latest update September 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana’s edukayshun systems is sheer melody

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Ay, Guyana’s edu-kayshun system, it’s like one big sitcom. Is every day is one situation to de next.

De government boasting about how much schools dem building and how much money dem spending pun education. But a basic thing like adjusting de salaries of dem teachers who were being paid below de salary scale, tekkin’ three and one half years.

It is like de authorities playin’ hide and seek with teacher salaries. Dem teachers mus’ be watchin’ de calendar like it’s a suspense movie, waitin’ fuh de plot twist in dem bank accounts.

And den, dem finally decide fuh adjust dem underpaid teachers’ money. Three and a half years inna power, and suddenly dem realize some teachers been livin’ off breadcrumbs? Like dey pullin’ a rabbit outta deh hat, sayin’, “Abracadabra, yuh get paid!”

But then we reading how dem parents get lock out of a school on de Corentyne. Wha’ kinda madness dat be? Dem parents ain’t tryna sneak into a secret spy agency; dem only carrying lik lunch fuh dem children.

Is as if one person loss them bag and everybody gat to pay de price fuh dat. Dem boys watching fuh see what gan happen. What dem boys know is dat yuh should not punish de children when it comes to dem food.

It’s high time dem govament folks stop playin’ games and start takin’ dis edu-kayshun thing serious… It’s time fuh action, not more punchlines. Dem boys seh, let’s get real ’bout fixin’ dis mess.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

