Cricket fan to sue police inspector for throwing away boundary cards

Kaieteur News – Gregory Allen, an avid cricket fan, will be suing a police inspector, J Grant, who took his boundary cards away and dumped them into a garbage bin on Thursday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The incident occurred during a routine security search at a check point at the Stadium. Allen told Kaieteur News that upon entry to the stadium for the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) games a CPL agent noticed his custom made boundary cards with the numbers six and four along with “taxes, more royalty and Ring Fence 6th oil project”.

One of the agents said, “Sir le meh see the thing yuh got in yuh hand.” Allen said he complied and he was told he cannot enter the stadium because he was going to protest.

Allen said he informed the agent that he was not going to protest but just to see the game while enquiring why he was being prevented from entering the stadium with boundary cards that express his views.

The boundary sign that was tossed into the bin by the policeman

The boundary sign that was tossed into the bin by the policeman

Following his inquiry, the attendant called a police inspector to the check point. The inspector then grabbed the boundary cards, looked at them and threw them into a nearby bin.

Allen said that he asked the police why he threw away the boundary card.

“When I ask he why he throw away my cards in the bin. He said no protest is allowed and you could go to complain to who you want,” Allen recalled.

Kaieteur News asked Allen why he chose to write on his boundary cards and he responded, “It is my way of telling my leaders that I need better deal from our oil resources.”

Allen said that he even has stickers on his personal property that he uses daily.

