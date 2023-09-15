Latest update September 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bodies of miners spotted in Cuyuni River after boat mishap

Sep 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – The bodies of 44-year-old Kevin Musa, a miner of Pomeroon and his co-worker ‘Alvin’ were reportedly spotted on Thursday “in the general area in the Cuyuni River” where the boat mishap occurred.

According to the Commander of Region Seven, Mr. Dion Moore, police received information that the bodies of the two persons suspected to have drowned, surfaced in the Cuyuni River where the incident occurred.

Police ranks have since been dispatched to the location to retrieve the bodies.

It was reported by police, that on Tuesday evening at Kurutuku Village, Upper Cuyuni River, Region Seven, Musa along with six of his co-workers were consuming alcohol when they stopped a metal boat which was powered by a 75 Yamaha HP engine and captained by Raul Jarvis, along with two occupants, and asked for a drop to their mining camp located about 20 minutes from Kurutuku Village.

The metal boat was transporting fourteen drums of diesel from Devil Hole Landing to San Martin Landing and now had 10 persons.  About 10 minutes into their journey, the boat captain was navigating a small rapid when the boat struck a rock, causing it to take in water.

As a result, the occupants jumped out of the boat and swam to shore, leaving Musa and ‘Alvin’ on a rock in the middle of the Cuyuni River. Musa and ‘Alvin’ were heard shouting for a few minutes, and then stopped.

