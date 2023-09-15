Beacon FC salutes Captain Anthony “Awo” Abrams on Winning GFA League Title

Latest update September 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2023 Sports
From Gordon “Ultimate Warrior” Braithwaite
Kaieteur Sports – Former national striker Anthony “Awo” Abrams returned to competitive first division football this season and piloted Beacon FC to the 2023 Georgetown Football League (GFA) title.
Beacon FC were declared champions on September 10th crowned Champions of the GFA First Division League with one game still to play after winning their seventh straight game and remained unbeaten with no draws as well.
The title was clinched with a 3-1 victory over Vengy FC, the only team in the competition that could have challenged Beacon FC for the title had they won the match.
This success came after the club had not played competitive football for two seasons and only registered to play in this competition on June 1st.
Abrams, who captained the team, contributed significantly to its success scoring in six of the seven games played and at present is the leading goal-scorer with 10 goals, and it was him, once again, who opened the scoring with a clinical lob over the advancing goalkeeper after a lofted pass from deep by a defender. So far, he has scored at least 3 winning goals in closely contested games and the only goal in a game his team won 1-0.
He is a Former Senior National Star who began his stellar career from the tender age of 8 with Beacon FC in 1987. He played outstandingly for the club during his youth and eventually began playing at the Senior level from 1997 at age 17.
During that period Beacon FC were one of the top clubs in Guyana so it was difficult for him to get much playing time and when the Coach, Gordon Brathwaite, migrated to the US in early 1998, Abrams, like many of the youthful, upcoming stars of the club, left also and he joined Fruta Conquerors. Abrams went onto establish himself as one of the top forwards in Guyana while playing for that club as well as Alpha United and the Senior National team. He also spent some time playing in neighbouring Suriname where he had success becoming very popular over in the Dutch territory as a top goalscorer.
After an outstanding career at the Senior level Abrams began playing at the Masters (Over 40) level for Beacon Masters in 2022 and in the three tournaments the club has played at this level he has won the top goalscorer Trophy twice and the MVP recently as his club has played unbeaten in all three tournaments so far while winning two of them.
When the club decided to reregister in the GFA First Division he approached the Coach and said he wished to play Senior football again and to finish his career with his boyhood club. Upon being named Captain he promised to help the club win since he had won it all with other clubs but never with Beacon FC at this level.
He has certainly done all he could and fulfilled his promise to the Coach. A Special Thank You is certainly due to him from the Coach, Teammates, Executives, Members and Supporters of the club to the conquering Captain who has ensured that Beacon FC win a major Trophy for the first time in the 21st century.
May the ALMIGHTY continue to Bless Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams with great health and Success for many more years to come as he is definitely in the Hall of Fame for the club.
In addition to Abrams, many players made important contributions with the foremost among these being another Masters player, Wendell St. Hill, a former midfield/forward of Alpha United and Northern Rangers who used his experience to play outstandingly in central defence along with Colin Clarke another Former Alpha United/ Northern Rangers player.
In midfield the youngest player of the squad, 17 years old Antwone Vincent son of former outstanding forward, Sherwin ‘Dribbler’ Vincent has been magnificent contributing 2 goals along with some good assists while playing every minute of the 7 games so far. Also outstanding in this area has been Tefon Daly, Cloyd Bascom, a Former Beacon FC and Youth National Captain who has come out of early retirement to assist his boyhood club that dominated Youth football in the early 2000s, and recently Tamiel Hutson who combined beautifully with Vincent to score the second goal on Sunday.
In midfield also Leon Grumble, who like Vincent has been with Beacon FC from before the age of 10, has himself come out of early retirement to help his club and is at present returning to his outstanding best that he demonstrated at Youth National level and at Senior level with Alpha United and for a club in Suriname.
Among the forwards the hard-working Keon Douglas has toiled for the club and while only scoring twice has assisted more goals. Sunil Logan has also played well scoring some goals including a hat-trick and the sealing penalty late in Sunday’s game. Midfield /forward Darien Dickson continues to show great improvement and is certainly destined to be a star for the club in the near future. Anthony Sancho demonstrated his obvious ability by scoring in the only game he played but has been unavailable since for different reasons including injury.
Other players such as Tevin Fowler in defence another boyhood Beacon FC player and young ones for the future such as Ron Abrams, Tariq and Dominic Nelson in defence along with Makonnen Thompson, Jecuan Cole in midfield all contributed positively and must also be commended.
