Bartica businessman on $800,000 bail for nightclub shooting

Sep 15, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old businessman of Fifth Avenue, Bartica, was on Thursday charged for attempted murder and granted $800,000 bail.

Man that received severe gunshot wounds: Conroy Cox

Businessman that was granted bail: Vivendra Balgobin

Vivendra Balgobin, is accused of shooting Conroy Cox, called ‘Pinkboy’, a labourer of Third Avenue, Bartica and 18-year-old Lavella Douglas.

Balgobin, who was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva, appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where the charge was read to him.

Bail was granted to him on condition that he lodges his passport with the Bartica Magistrates’ Court. The matter was adjourned to September 28, 2023.

Kaietuer News has reported that on August 30, 2023, two persons sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting incident at a nightclub in Bartica, Cuyuni – Mazaruni (Region Seven).

The victims were taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where they were treated.

Police learned that Cox was reportedly drinking inside the nightclub with some acquaintances when the shooter’s friend passed by and jammed his table overturning all the bottles on it and spilling beer on them.

Cox confronted the individual but ended up in a heated argument with the suspect after he (the suspect) intervened.

Things escalated when Cox threw liquid on the suspect’s face and allegedly assaulted him. The suspect did not retaliate and Cox left the club.

However, Cox returned in his car and continued to curse the suspect. As he exited his car, the suspect reportedly drew his licensed firearm from his pants waist and began shooting Cox.

Three of the bullets struck Cox to his stomach while Douglas, a bystander, was hit to her right hand.

Public-spirited citizens intervened and both Cox and Douglas were rushed to the Bartica Hospital where they were treated. They have since been discharged.

