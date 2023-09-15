Latest update September 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Abjal’s 112 in vain as Amazon Masters suffer defeat

Sep 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Canada-based Guyanese Imtiaz Abjal struck a pugnacious 112 for Amazon Masters but his innings went in vain after VP Boys won by a nail-biting one-run recently in the 2023 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League 100-ball semi-final.

Imtiaz Abjal

Playing at Lancaster Public School ground in Brampton, Ontario, the right-handed Abjal clobbered 16 sixes and one four to help his team reach 191-7 from the 20-overs replying to VP Boys’ challenging 192-5 (20).

Abjal, who hails from Wakenaam, Essequibo, only faced 38 balls while he got support from veteran Vijay Prashad who scored 27 as Mohan Budhram grabbed 3-36 from his allotted ten deliveries.

Earlier, VP Boys won the toss and opted to take first knock. Amit Rukhram, another Guyanese-born, top-scored with 66. Skipper Azeez Baksh snapped up two wickets for 23 runs from ten balls.

VP Boys were scheduled to meet up with Cambridge Jaguars in the final.

