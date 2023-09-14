Three witnesses to take stand Friday at Mahdia Dorm tragedy COI

Kaieteur News – On Friday, the Presidential Commission tasked with investigating the events surrounding the tragic fire at the Mahdia female dormitory which claimed the lives of 20 children, will commence hearings with three witnesses testifying.

On Wednesday afternoon, during a press briefing Secretary of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), Javed Shaddick provided insight into the proceedings. While the CoI will not be live-streamed, it will be conducted in the presence of the media.

Shaddick also revealed that the hearings are expected to span approximately one month, after which a comprehensive report will be compiled and presented, shedding light on the findings. Last month, President Irfaan Ali appointed Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, as Chairman of the Commission, while Attorney-at-Law, Joycelin Kim Kyte-Thomas and Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John are the other members of the Commission.

“Witnesses will be sworn in and give their evidence under oath,” Shaddick added. Attorney-at-law Keoma Griffith will be leading the presentation of evidence before the Commission.

A significant aspect of the inquiry is the protection of the rights of minors who will be called to testify. As Shaddick emphasised, interviews with minors will be conducted in-camera, ensuring their privacy and well-being.

Shaddick outlined the categories of witnesses, include: responders such as fire service and police personnel, pilots, doctors from Georgetown and Mahdia, as well as individuals present on the ground when the tragic fire occurred.

In a previous media briefing, Shaddick had announced that the Commission would conduct a familiarisation visit to Mahdia in Region Eight. This visit aimed to provide the members with a deeper understanding of the physical layout of the area and an analysis of the social and economic circumstances surrounding the devastating fire.

Speaking on the visit, Shaddick disclosed that the Commission visit the site as well as introduced themselves to the residents.

According to reports, the devastating fire, which engulfed the female dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School on May 21, 2023, reportedly began in the lavatory area of the building. Tragically, it claimed the lives of 19 girls and a 5-year-old boy. Notably, a 15-year-old girl is currently facing 20 murder charges in connection with the fire.

President Ali has emphasised that the CoI represents a crucial step toward understanding, healing, and learning from the tragedy. Its aim is to improve safety measures and ensure that such a heart-wrenching event never occurs again. The President underscored the intention to conduct a balanced, impartial, and thorough examination of the fire and its related issues.