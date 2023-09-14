Latest update September 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Some teachers’ salaries to be adjusted from October 1

Sep 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Teachers being paid below the minimum of their applicable scales will have their salaries adjusted effective from October 1, 2023.

The finance circular posted by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

The finance circular posted by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

This is according to a circular from the Ministry of Finance issued to the ministries of Education and Local Government and Regional Development.  The document which was released on the Education Ministry Facebook page yesterday stated that the Government of Guyana has approved salary adjustment of teachers paid below the minimum of their applicable scale to be brought up to the minimum of the scale of the current year.

“One off arrears payment will be made for eligible teachers for the period September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2023,” the statement noted. According to the Ministry of Finance, the Accountant General Department (ADC) will generate the listing of eligible employees for salary adjustments and forward same to the agencies by October 4, 2023. The agencies will be required to confirm the eligibility of employees for the salary adjustment and return the verified list to the Ministry of Finance by October 9, 2023.

The missive also noted that this revision in salaries is payable to the specified Education Sector workers who are employed as at October 2023 payroll.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – September 11, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Look what these chaps doing!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Unbeaten Warriors crush Tallawahs by 7 wickets after Ayub assault

Unbeaten Warriors crush Tallawahs by 7 wickets after Ayub assault

Sep 14, 2023

Republic Bank CPL 2023… Guyana Amazon Warriors vs. Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence  – Ayub 85, eclipses King’s half-century Kaieteur Sports – Saim Ayub’s 53-ball 85 blitz...
Read More
Pegasus Storm cart off Trophy Stall sponsored trophy

Pegasus Storm cart off Trophy Stall sponsored...

Sep 14, 2023

CWIMA expresses sincere thanks to Minister Ramson

CWIMA expresses sincere thanks to Minister Ramson

Sep 14, 2023

Royals take a swing at Lusignan Golf Club

Royals take a swing at Lusignan Golf Club

Sep 14, 2023

Potaro strike again and Lazio too

Potaro strike again and Lazio too

Sep 14, 2023

Red-hot Warriors, Tallawahs set for Providence tonight 

Red-hot Warriors, Tallawahs set for Providence...

Sep 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]