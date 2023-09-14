Some teachers’ salaries to be adjusted from October 1

Latest update September 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Teachers being paid below the minimum of their applicable scales will have their salaries adjusted effective from October 1, 2023.
This is according to a circular from the Ministry of Finance issued to the ministries of Education and Local Government and Regional Development. The document which was released on the Education Ministry Facebook page yesterday stated that the Government of Guyana has approved salary adjustment of teachers paid below the minimum of their applicable scale to be brought up to the minimum of the scale of the current year.
“One off arrears payment will be made for eligible teachers for the period September 1, 2020 to September 30, 2023,” the statement noted. According to the Ministry of Finance, the Accountant General Department (ADC) will generate the listing of eligible employees for salary adjustments and forward same to the agencies by October 4, 2023. The agencies will be required to confirm the eligibility of employees for the salary adjustment and return the verified list to the Ministry of Finance by October 9, 2023.
The missive also noted that this revision in salaries is payable to the specified Education Sector workers who are employed as at October 2023 payroll.
Look what these chaps doing!
