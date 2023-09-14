Six companies submit bids for 14 oil blocks

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that six companies submitted bids for Guyana’s inaugural auction for 14 of its offshore oil blocks.

According to the NPTAB, the firms bidding for the Ministry of Natural Resources project are: Total Energies EP Guyana B.V, Qatar Energy International E&P LLC, & Petronas E&P Overseas Ventures SDN BHD (Malaysia); Delcorp Inc – Guyana, Watad Energy, Arabian Drillers (Saudia Arabia); Exxon Mobil Guyana Limited, HESS New Ventures Exploration Limited, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited; Liberty Petroleum Corporation (USA)and , Cybele Energy Limited (Ghana); Sispro Inc. (Guyana), and lastly International Group Investment Inc. (Guyana), in joint venture with Montego Energy SA (London).

This publication had reported that of the 14 oil blocks, a government official had confirmed that only eight of the blocks attracted bids. President Irfaan Ali had announced the commencement of Guyana’s inaugural bid round for 14 of its offshore oil blocks on December 9, 2022. Initially, the auction was expected to run until April 14, 2023, with contracts signed the following month. Subsequently, the Ministry of Natural Resources announced in April 2023 that it has extended the period for submission of bids for the 14 oil blocks on auction.

In a statement to the press, the Ministry of Natural Resources said, “On behalf of the Government of Guyana, (it) is pleased to announce the extension of the Guyana 2022 Licensing Round’s bid submission deadline to July 15, 2023.” In July however, the government again announced that Guyana 2022 Licensing Round’s bid submission deadline had been pushed back to September 12, 2023.

In making that announcement, the government said in a statement that its continuous efforts to streamline and improve the petroleum regulatory framework, and the resultant comprehensive feedback received from stakeholders, led to this necessary extension.

Whilst recognising the new era of oil and gas development and investors’ confidence in economy, the government said it is working to ensure that this competitive licensing bid and future rounds are governed by a modern regulatory framework with improved technical and institutional capacities. Against this backdrop, the government said it will soon complement the model Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) with a new Petroleum Activities Bill 2023, which will not only enhance the management of the sector but also provide improved economic measures for all licensees in the bidding round, as well as future development and production operations in Guyana’s petroleum sector. It should be noted that the government has since passed the Petroleum Activities Law and has finalized the new Model Production Sharing Agreements that will govern future awards of deepwater and shallow water concessions. Kaieteur News had reported that eleven of the oil blocks on auction are located in the shallow area and three are in the deepwater zone. Each area is governed by separate PSAs. They range between 1000 square kilometres to 3000 square kilometres with the majority of them being close to 2000 square kilometres. The oil companies will be expected to pay a 10 percent royalty and a 10 percent corporate tax. The cost recovery will be capped at 65 percent in a given year, while profits will be shared 50/50 between the parties.