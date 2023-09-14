Peru oil spill violates Int’l treaties for human rights and environment – Report

Kaieteur News – In January 2022, a catastrophic oil spill off the coast of Lima, caused by Spanish multinational Repsol, left a devastating impact on Peru’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

This incident not only resulted in severe environmental damage but also violated the fundamental rights of thousands of people who relied on small-scale fishing for their livelihoods.

A new report, published by CooperAcción, the Centre for Public Policy and Human Rights (Peru EQUIDAD), EarthRights International (ERI), and supported by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), sheds light on the extent of the disaster and the urgent need for accountability.

Environmental Catastrophe

The magnitude of the Repsol oil spill in January 2022 had far-reaching consequences for Peru’s biodiversity and fragile ecosystems. More than 1,850 species of wildlife, some of which are endangered, were affected by this catastrophic event. The spill contaminated Peruvian waters, marred pristine beaches, and disrupted the lives of artisanal fishermen, severely impacting the country’s natural heritage.

Violation of Human Rights

The report emphasises that the oil spill not only inflicted environmental damage but also violated international treaties related to sustainable development, the protection of sensitive natural areas, and human rights. It paints a stark picture of how thousands of people and their families, who depended on small-scale fishing, saw their rights to work and to food severely compromised.

Lack of Accountability

Repsol, the Spanish oil giant responsible for the spill, has faced criticism for its inadequate response to the crisis. Despite being forced to pay over US$11 million in fines and facing a US$4.5 billion lawsuit related to the oil disaster, the company has denied responsibility and labeled the legal claim as “baseless, inadmissible, and inconsistent.”

Notably, Repsol is also working offshore Guyana.

Social and Economic Consequences

The impact of the oil spill extends beyond the environment. Fishing and tourism, vital sources of employment for coastal communities, were severely affected. Despite initial efforts, both Repsol and state authorities have struggled to provide sustainable solutions to address the social and economic consequences of the spill.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Peruvian Government, through its consumer protection agency, has taken legal action against Repsol, seeking US$4.5 billion compensation for environmental damage and harm to locals and consumers. Repsol executives were barred from leaving the country to ensure they honor their obligations.

Moreover, the report emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive and adequate response by Repsol and state authorities to address the socio-environmental crisis. The sheer magnitude of the impacts necessitates strong measures to repair the damage and prevent future catastrophes.

It was explained that the Repsol oil spill in Peru serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for accountability in the oil and gas industry. It highlights the profound consequences of environmental disasters on human rights, local livelihoods, and the fragile ecosystems of the affected regions. As legal proceedings continue, it is imperative that Repsol, alongside state authorities, takes decisive action to rectify the damage caused and ensure that such incidents are avoided in the future.