Over $2B spent to maintain sea defences nationwide

Sep 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A whopping $2.3 billion has been spent on fortifying and maintaining sea defence structures nationwide for the first half of 2023.

The government was able to complete substantive works in several areas including Adventure, Cane Field, Uitvlugt, Anna Catherina, Orange Nassau, Bygeval, Essex, Wellington, and Glasgow, according to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report.

Works in Eversham, Abram Zuil, Belvedere, and Speightland are ongoing and expected to be completed during the second half of this year. Meanwhile, the development of improved and more efficient transport facilities and services remains high on the government’s agenda, in paving the way to attract more business, tourism, and socio-economic activities.

The expansion of the aviation sector forms part of this commitment, to increase the movement of local and international air traffic. Accordingly, the government has expended $149.3 million in the first half of 2023 to rehabilitate and maintain several hinterland and coastal airstrips.

The mid-year report highlighted that works on the Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Ekereku Bottom airstrips have advanced, and are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

“Works will commence on the rehabilitation of the Paruima airstrip in the third quarter while the rehabilitation of Matthews Ridge and Imbaimadai airstrips are currently in the design stage,” the document stated. In the first six months of 2023, some $1.1 billion was expended on the rehabilitation of river transport infrastructure, and maintenance and operation of the fleet and river transportation service.

Additionally, months ago, the highly-anticipated MV Ma Lisha was commissioned and currently traverses the Northwest District route, significantly cutting travel time, and promoting greater efficiency, while positioning Guyana as a regional hub for trade.  To support the enhanced water transportation services, investments are being made in various facilities. In the latter part of 2023, rehabilitation projects are scheduled to commence at the Morawhanna and Kumaka Stellings in Region One, aiming to enhance safety. (DPI)

