More than 1,000 traffic cases made during last three days

Latest update September 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department across all Regional Divisions made more than 1,000 traffic cases during the last three days of enforcement exercises.
On Sunday, September 10th, 2023, 377 cases were made; on Monday, September 11th, 2023, 358 cases were made; and for Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, 315 cases were made, bringing the total to 1,050 cases over the past three days.
The efforts by the Traffic Department have been intensified to curb motorists’ poor and reckless usage of the road, the Guyana Police Force said in a press release. Traffic ranks across all divisions have been engaging daily in countrywide empowerment sessions and road safety lectures.
