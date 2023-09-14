H@rd Truths by GHK Lall – Manu’s Sanchop and Liverpool’s Salah

Kaieteur News – I have been paying keen interest to the European transfer window involving professional footballers. The Saudi Pro League is also involved. There are a couple reasons why football is highlighted.

Star players, Jadon Sancho of Manchester United and Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar forward Mohamed Salah, have attracted the interest of the Saudi Pro League, with al-Ittihad leading the way. Thinking of the Middle East, and zeroing in on Saudi Arabia, the first thought is money. That is, the Saudis are rolling in money, which is right, and that they have so much of it that they are casual about how they throw it about. Dead wrong is that last conclusion. It is why I discuss these two footballers enmeshed in different circumstances in the English Premier League.

Jadon Sancho has underperformed at Manchester United, but he is 23 years old, and went to Old Trafford with a 73-million-poundbill. The talented youngster recently collided with his manager, and now MANU works to unload him. Enter the Saudis. A deal was almost done, then fell apart due to United’s 50 million sterling asking fee. The Saudis walked away because they felt that was hostage money, as in seeking to take advantage of them. Strange as it may appear, this is why I table this topic today, for it is lesson number one for the PPP Government and its leading lights, such as Vice President Jagdeo. I sum the lesson: the Saudis are reputed to have more money than God, especially with their Wealth Fund in the mix, but they are not parting with one pound sterling more than they have assessed the situation to be worth. Now transpose that to here: Guyana has more oil than it knows what to do with, but we have been heading in the opposite direction, viz., we can’t give it away quickly enough (oil projects approval) and cheaply enough (yesterday’s contract). Indeed, I hear about an inherited contract and how it hampers the PPP Government. What I hear louder and stronger is how much more oil we have now, how much more it features in the calculations and visions of Exxon, and how much more we know today about the ins and outs of oil. Guyana does not know plenty, but it is now a far cry from when the first news about oil discoveries and the contract came into play.

Today, Guyana has a much better idea of how the top oil players think and conduct themselves. If there is an absence of knowledge, then the drive must be generated to study those who deal with this country from across the table face-to-face and at arm’s length. We know what we have (oil), and we have more than a fair idea about how much we need, and how much we should get. Let us cease wasting time pulling each other down, and set our faces like steel to confront and get down for more for us. The Saudis who have all that money balked on closing the Sancho deal. For emphasis, we who have all this high-quality oil must draw our line and demand better terms. This is pure hardnosed business, and not about friendship and good cheer. Excellency Ali has cultivated close ties with brethren in the Middle East. He must pick their oil brains, and learn from them about their experiences, and obtain little pointers on how to manage the money part of the Exxon relationship. Abundant oil wisdom in Arabia.

Regarding Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, the Saudis want this other world forward with a vengeance. Liverpool continues to hold the line for two reasons. One is for its own footballing needs, to keep it competitive. The other is to determine what the Mohamed Salah market can bear, meaning, Saudis, as skillfully maximized by the men from the Merseyside. There was the staggering 150 million pounds sterling (yes, can’t locate the pound sign) that was rejected by the German Jurgen Klopp for the Egyptian; and now the talk from the Saudis touches the stratosphere with 200 million pounds creeping into the conversation. Liverpool is perched prettily, and there is lesson number two, sort of hinted at before, for Guyana.

How much does Exxon and Hess want this oil? How much are they willing to pay for it? It can no longer be 2% nor any of those cheap attachments that got our oil for a song and dance, leaving Guyana emptyhanded. Exxon knows that, and Guyana should know that, meaning, my honorable brother, Vice President Jagdeo. Guyana must be prepared to bargain for it, discuss it, and challenge for it. Last, Guyanese must be ready to fight for it. Blood in some form has followed oil; check the trail.

I keep hearing about contract sanctity. But which contract sanctity is superior to the sanctity of national sovereignty? Which contract on earth has the power to neutralize and negate and render nugatory Guyana’s sovereignty, the power of its parliament, the standing of its President? Brother Mohabir Nandlall, there is a test case for the regional and global courts. But back to football and oil.

If the Saudis can pause, so must Guyana. When Liverpool can manifest toughness, so must Guyana. Dr. Jagdeo, I give the benefit of dealing straight: what says thou, my ‘bruddah’?

