Headteachers, data entry clerks undergoing MIS training

Sep 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has commenced training for its Education Management Information System (EMIS) Core solution.

Currently, Headteachers and data entry clerks from Education Districts Region Four, Region Five and Georgetown are being trained this week, the ministry said in a press release. Training exercises will be organized for the remaining Districts soon.

This week’s training is being facilitated by Mr. Abdelrahim E. Mehyar – Programme Advisor of Community System Foundation (CSF) and Ms. Dahvis Caldeira, Senior Statistician within the Ministry of Education.  The EMIS is an integrated information system for the collection, integration, processing and dissemination of data and information to support decision-making, policy analysis and formulation, planning, monitoring, and management at all levels of an education system. This system will revolutionize the operations of the education system by allowing Officers to access real-time information about each school in the system.

Senior Statistician, Ms. Dahvis Caldeira (second from right) hands over a tablet to the J.E. Burnham Nursery School

Additionally, the distribution of devices to support the implementation of the EMIS Core has also begun and will continue throughout the month. The training is intended for all regions as the system has both online and offline capabilities. The EMIS will enable teachers, and the Ministry of Education’s policymakers to efficiently manage the education sector’s data and take effective measures to address key sector issues.

