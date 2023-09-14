Essequibo man gets 18 months in jail for stealing

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Andrew James called ‘Awoo’, a labourer of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, was on Monday charged with the offence of simple larceny and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

Police said that, James is accused of committing the act on July 31, 2023, at La Union, Essequibo Coast, against Andre Corbin, a 44-year-old taxi driver.

The accused appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. The charge was laid under Section 164 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.