Driver granted bail for rape

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old-driver of Lot 8 Zorg en Vlygt, Essequibo Coast, was on Monday charged and granted bail of $150,000, for the offence of rape committed against a female of Region Two.

Selvin Singh appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea.

The accused was granted a bail with conditions that he is to stay 100 feet away from the victim and not make any contact with the victim and her family. The case was adjourned to September 29, 2023.