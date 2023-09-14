Armed bandit killed during shootout with cops in Berbice

– another captured, 3 escaped following robbery at RDC office

Kaieteur News – A suspected bandit was shot dead and one of his alleged accomplices captured during a shootout with police at Heath Burn in East Berbice on Wednesday. The incident stemmed from the lawmen pursuing bandits who had earlier in the day robbed the Regional Democratic Council office of Region Six, in New Amsterdam.

In a statement, police said the robbery with violence committed at the RDC building located at Vryman’s Erven in New Amsterdam, Berbice, occurred around 03:10hrs Wednesday. Reports are that Suresh Sooknanan, a 60-year-old security guard attached to the entity told investigators that, at the time of the incident, he was on duty at the RDC guard hut located on the eastern side of the compound. Three other security guards were on duty at other locations within the compound. Sooknanan said about four unidentifiable men came into the compound from the eastern fence and dealt him one lash to his forehead with an object, causing him to receive injuries. The men also tied his hands behind his back, duct-taped his mouth and left him in the hut. Nothing was stolen from him. The guard said he made his way to the front, where he informed his colleagues about what transpired and they untied him and reported the matter. Checks were made on the RDC building, and two windows to the Accounts Department on the southern side were seen open.

Entry was seen to a door to the southern side of the building, where access was gained into the building and inside a room where an undisclosed amount of cash was kept, the police statement added. The room had an access door with reinforced grill works internally, which was broken off, and the undisclosed amount of cash was reported missing. Police said investigators spoke to the RDC Chairman and staff members, and useful information was received. The security guard was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to seek medical attention.

HOT PURSUIT

Meanwhile, at around 12:00hrs, police said an officer and several ranks left the Central Police Station in two Force vehicles and went to Heath Burn in East Berbice. While on the public road heading south, the ranks received further information about a motorcar- PSS 3448, which was proceeding north in the opposite direction on Heath Burn road. The ranks signalled the driver to stop, and he slowed down and pulled to the western corner of the road and stopped.

However, as the police ranks approached the vehicle, the suspects shot at the police and the vehicle sped off. Police said one of the ranks returned fire, discharging a round in the direction of the fleeing vehicle. Five occupants were observed in the fleeing vehicle, which suddenly stopped about eight hundred meters away. Police ranks gave chase in one of the Force’s vehicles, and by the time they caught up with the vehicle, they observed four persons exiting- three of whom ran to the western side of the road (towards the river) while the driver lay on the ground. While fleeing the scene, the three suspects discharged several rounds at the police, the statement added.

According to police, ranks gave chase, but the suspects managed to escape. Police checked the vehicle, and a male was seen sitting in the front passenger seat, his body tilted towards the driver’s seat with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back of his head and blood on the vehicle’s floor. He was picked up, and a handgun was found next to the gear stick. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival, the police statement read. The driver was identified as Tarrique Pollard called ‘Tari’, a 33-year-old taxi driver from Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. He is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation. Motor vehicle PSS 3448 is presently lodged at the Central Police Station. The suspected firearm, along with knives and a cutlass, was found in the vehicle.